Public Enemy Surprise Drops New Album Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025

Steven Taylor June 27th, 2025 - 1:23 PM

Hip-hop group Public Enemy already shocked the scene with the recent drop of their single “March Madness” just before Juneteenth. But now, as reported by Brooklyn Vegan, the group has kept their momentum up by quietly dropping a new album. The release, Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025 comes five years after their last album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?

The album sees members Chuck D and Flava Flav returning to their signature style of flowing verses laced with political and social commentary. Even 40 years after their 1985 formation, the group still has their fair share to say on the state of the world and the country. Their aforementioned release “March Madness” covered gun violence as well as growing distrust of and distain politicians, with the group also proclaimed support for the people of Palestine during a performance in May. Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025, which features “March Madness” as part of it’s tracklist, is sure to continue the politically active efforts of the group and speak to many frustrations with the modern world.

The album, released on the Enemy Record labels, can be found on their Bandcamp. The release will be a free download for the first 72 hours, and physical vinyl and CD releases are set to be out on October 10th. Public Enemy is also currently on tour across Europe and North America, with some shows supporting Guns N’ Roses.

Black Sky Over The Projects: Apartment 2025 Tracklist