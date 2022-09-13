Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells Stake in Songwriting Catalog

Home News Katherine Gilliam September 13th, 2022 - 8:42 PM

After a wildly successful career co-writing albums such as It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back and Fear of a Black Planet, Public Enemy’s chief songwriter Chuck D has decided to sell his stake in his songwriting catalog, relinquishing his claim on the artist’s share and half of his copyright interest as a publisher, for an unannounced sum to his publishing company Reach Music Publishing. Although Chuck D had more than 300 songs to his name before the sale, he has now sold almost all of his rights and songs affiliated with his former career association with Public Enemy, only retaining half of the interest accrued from copyright claims due to his publisher status.

According to Pitchfork, when Chuck D was asked why he decided to make such a brash and career-changing decision, Chuck D stood by his choice and further supported it by reinvigorating and reinforcing his trust in Reach Music publishing; he said it “was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of [their] business together in an ever-changing industry…Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting and publishing-wise, and they will continue taking care of my works.” The legendary songwriter, founding member, and chief songwriter responsible for a multitude of hip-hop songs that launched Public Enemy into the status of rap aficionados and legends destined to be talked about for generations believes in Reach Music Publishing and trusts that executives there will do everything in the power to ensure that Chuck D’s legacy in the music industry will continue to expand. One of the most influential and impactful rappers in hip-hop history, Chuck D’s decision to sell his catalog and take a more passive route towards securing money from his career near the end of his prime does not mean the end for Chuck D; Chuck D is capable of more greatness in the future.

Photo Credit: Marv Waton