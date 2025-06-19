Public Enemy Shares New Protest Anthem “March Madness”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 3:06 PM

Today, Grammy Award-winning, legendary hip-hop collective and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Public Enemy has released their new protest anthem, “March Madness,” which a powerful rebuke against crooked politicians and the ongoing crisis of gun violence. Public Enemy teamed up with a collective of student collaborators to bring “March Madness” to life, including Harvard University lyricists Anthony Bell, Ollie Marinaccio, Rhiannon Rae Ellis and rapper Dee-1 who is known for his inspiration, lyrics and activism.

Dee-1 was recently awarded Harvard University’s Hip Hop Fellowship at the Hutchinson Institute for African American studies. Additional student collaborators on the track include: Berklee College of Music’s Sydney DeLeonardis and Ciaran de Chaud and Howard University’s Nigel Sanjai Sanders. “March Madness” was dropped today in honor of Juneteenth and amid Public Enemy’s ongoing world tour. The song is a high-energy, cinematic call to action by uniting a powerful community under its chant-like chorus: “Right, Left, Left, Left, Right, Left!”

Flavor Flav declares: “Too much talk, we know you don’t care … and 911 is still a joke.” Chuck D adds: “Kids are supposed to have fun and none of this ‘run for cover for your life,’ son … even kindergarten needs security … parents dropping their children in fear.” All immediate proceeds from the track will be donated to The Black Music Action Coalition Human Rights Fund and Everytown, a non-profit organization against gun violence.