Demi Lovato Announces Spring 2026 ‘It’s Not That Deep’ North American Tour Dates

October 27th, 2025 - 2:35 PM

Following a sold-out and celebrated performance at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, Demi Lovato has officially announced her highly anticipated return to the road. The It’s Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADÉLA, will bring Lovato’s high-energy dance-pop era to life across the U.S. and Canada in 2026, marking her first major headlining run in three years. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will feature music from Lovato’s latest studio album It’s Not That Deep alongside the biggest hits of her career across 23 cities. The tour kicks off April 8, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, before making stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and other cities before wrapping May 25, at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

At the Hollywood Palladium on October 25, Lovato gave fans a preview of what they can expect from the It’s Not That Deep Tour: an electric, celebratory energy that weaves in her new dance-pop bangers with her enduring hits and signature powerhouse vocals, guaranteeing that everyone will be on their feet dancing the entire show. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, pre-show merch shopping & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

It’s Not That Deep Tour Dates

4/8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

4/10 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

4/12 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

4/16 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

4/ 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

4/22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Arena

4/27 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

4/29 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

5/1 – Chicago, IL – United Center

5/2 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

5/5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

5/8 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

5/9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

5/11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

5/13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

5/16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

5/19 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

5/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

5/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

5/25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center