Tortoise Drops Music Video For “A Title Comes”

Tortoise has released Touch, the first new album from the groundbreaking group since 2016, via International Anthem and Nonesuch Records on LP, CD and digital download (available on streaming services on November 11). The band has shared a video by Nespy5euro for the third streaming single and album standout, “A Title Comes”. Watch the new video below.

With Touch, the Tortoise band members, Dan Bitney, John Herndon, Douglas McCombs, John McEntire and Jeff Parker, harness their collectivist songwriting approach, a slightly anarchistic but resolutely egalitarian process where ideas triumph over ego towards an abstracted muscularity. While there are still excursions into the dusky, elegantly gnarled jazz ambience that flourished on landmark works like Millions Now Living Will Never Die and TNT, Touch is perhaps most remarkable for Tortoise’s unapologetic embrace of grand gesture. Aerodynamically re-engineered Krautrock, hand-cranked techno rave-ups and pointillist desert guitar panoramas are all imbued with Tortoise’s now-signature internal logic, equally alluring and confounding, a puzzle to be savored rather than solved.

The stylistic diversity is also a reflection of the band’s current operating circumstances: With two members now in Los Angeles, another in Portland and just two remaining in the band’s Chicago hometown, their creative process has shifted dramatically from when they lived together in a loft space in the late 1990s, honing their sound over endless hours of collective experimentation. Recorded between the three cities, Los Angeles, Portland and Chicago, Touch is the result of an intentional effort by these five musicians to reconnect, recenter and reinvigorate their sound for what is perhaps the group’s most diverse release to date.