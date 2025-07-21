Tortoise Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Isabella Bergamini July 21st, 2025 - 12:38 AM

Post-rock band Tortoise have announced a series of special concerts this fall. The tour follows the release of the band’s first new single in nine years. The new single, “Oganesson” is currently available on all streaming services. Additionally, Tortoise has released a new EP titled Oganesson Remixes which contains reworks of the single by The Black Keys and Broken Social Scene members Saul Williams, Makaya McCraven, Heba Kadry and Patrick Carney. Despite all of the new content, this is only a teaser of what is to come, since the band will be releasing a new album later this fall. The album’s title and release date have not been revealed yet.

Tortoise’s fall 2025 tour will begin on October 18 at the contemporary art museum, The Broad in Los Angeles, CA. It will then be followed by two performances in Texas on October 23 and 25. Afterwards, the band will return to their hometown, Chicago for a special performance with the Chicago Philharmonic. The special aspect of the performance will include Tortoise debuting new music as well as performing their most classic songs with a live orchestra. The performance will take place at the historic venue, The Auditorium in Chicago, IL on November 11. The band will then perform at the University of Kentucky before a two-night stand at New York’s Bowery Ballroom. Tortoise will conclude their tour outside of the United States at the Barbican Centre in London, UK. The final show will be on November 22 and is the only show that is sold out so far. Tickets for any of the mentioned shows can be found here.

Tortoise Fall 2025 Tour Dates:

10/18 – The Broad – Los Angeles, CA

10/23 – Radio/East – Austin, TX

10/25 – Flying Island – Marfa, TX

11/11 – The Auditorium w/ Chicago Philharmonic – Chicago, IL

11/12 – Singleton Center for the Arts – Lexington, KY

11/14 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

11/15 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

11/22 – Barbican Centre – London, UK