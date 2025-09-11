Tortoise Announce New Album Touch For October 2025 Release, Share New Single & Video “Layered Presence”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 11th, 2025 - 10:56 AM

Today, Tortoise has announce Touch, which is the first new album from the groundbreaking group since 2016. This new record from the post-everything icons comes through International Anthem and Nonesuch Records on LP, CD and digital download on October 24 and on streaming services on November 11.

On the upcoming album, the band harness their collectivist songwriting approach that is a slightly anarchistic but resolutely egalitarian process where ideas triumph over ego towards an abstracted muscularity. While there are still excursions into the dusky, elegantly gnarled jazz ambience that flourished on landmark works like Millions Now Living Will Never Die and TNT, Touch is perhaps most remarkable for Tortoise‘s unapologetic embrace of grand gesture.

Aerodynamically re-engineered Krautrock, hand-cranked techno rave-ups and pointillist spaghetti western fanfares are all imbued with Tortoise’s now-signature internal logic that is equally alluring and confounding and it is a puzzle to be savored rather than solved. Also, the band has shared their song “Layered Presence” and as a whole, the music is fantastic by how the instrumentation creates a lovely and catchy rock, jazz and electronic vibe. As for the music video, each black and white scene shows a character moving in different directions.

