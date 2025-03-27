Tortoise Return With First New Song In Nearly 10 Years “Oganesson”

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 27th, 2025 - 10:54 PM

Post-rock band Tortoise has officially released a new song after a decade of silence. They released Organesson, hopefully marking a thrilling chapter in the band’s journey. The band is specifically known for their genre-blending and experimental rock.

“Oganesson” is just a preview of what is hopefully “a larger body of work to be released soon via International Anthem & Nonesuch Records,” stated Stereo Gum.

“Oganesson” is filled with intricate rhythms and Tortoise’s signature found even after a decade. The song builds up a hypnotic loop before gradually getting more intense with bass and drums. As the song unfolds the track offers a subtle shift in tone and a more organic flow of the instrumental.

The video plays with the texture of film with various white silhouettes passing the screen of everyday objects as well as people. Sometimes the silhouettes turn into different sorts of shapes or just turn into white haze. The graphics get more intense throughout the video as there begins to be different silhouettes of black circles, factories, cubes, and clouds.

With the release of Oganesson, it seems Tortoise has a trick or two up their sleeve on what is to come. Fans of the band’s earlier work will finally find comfort in the band’s recent release after having waited so long for new material. This release marks the beginning of something new where they can begin to experiment with new sounds or potentially how other future projects in the works.