Soulfly Joins Forces With Nails’ Todd Jones For New Single & Video “Nihilist”

Home News Steven Taylor September 26th, 2025 - 6:03 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Metal group Soulfly has released a new single, “Nihilist.” The new single also features Todd Jones of punk band Nails providing additional vocals. A video for this new single was released on Nuclear Blast Records’ YouTube channel.

The song is as explosively metallic as fans would hope. Compared to “Storm The Gates,” the last single the band dropped, it’s faster and more intense with some truly great lyric deliveries. The music video features intense vignettes of the band performing the track, including Jones. The song is also in tribute to the late Lars-Göran Petrov, as can be seen in the pinned YouTube comment by the band. “My lyrics are inspired by [Lars-Göran] of Entombed and Nihilist,” vocalist Max Cavalera commented. “He left this earth in 2021 and he was always a big influence on me. This is one of the heaviest songs on the record and I love the fact that we went to Bulgaria to make the video. Todd Jones is the special guest on the song, delivering the hardest line on the record. ‘I don’t believe in anything!’” Guitarist Mike De Leon also added, “From the depths of the deepest tribes, we bring you the new Soulfly. This being my first official video ever with the guys, is a complete honor. Enjoy it, crank it up and start the living room mosh pits!”

“Nihilist” is the second single released from Chama, Soulfly’s upcoming thirteenth studio album. The album is set for release on October 24th.