Soulfly Announce New Album Chama For October 2025 Release, Share New Single “Storm The Gates”

Home News Steven Taylor August 29th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Metal group Soulfly announced their latest album, Chama, set for release on October 24th. As part of this announcement, the group released the album’s first single, “Storm The Gates.” A lyric video for the track can be found on the band’s YouTube channel.

The booming metal track, described as “a battle cry against control and greed,” offers a taste of the tribal and Brazilian influences that are set to underscore Chama. The standard instruments expected of metal figureheads like Soulfly are present, mixed in with some sprinklings of instrumentation that matches the more traditional, “tribal” aesthetics. The lyrics of the song have the singer rallying against those in power, calling to change the course for this ruined world and take back from those in power. Lyrics also reference fighting as one and feature calls for ancestors to guide them through this conflict. This is underscored by a lyric video featuring a striking style showing visuals of destruction.

“Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a ‘calling’,” explained vocalist Max Cavalera. “Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!” Drummer Zyon Cavalera also stated “With each Soulfly record I’ve played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!”