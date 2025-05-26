Max Cavalera Updates Fans On Forthcoming Soulfly Album: “We Are In The Process Of Finishing The Recordings Right Now”

Home News Juliet Paiz May 26th, 2025 - 4:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Blabbermouth, Max Cavalera has given fans an exciting glimpse into what’s next for Soulfly, confirming that the band is in the final stages of recording their 13th studio album. He states, “We are in the process of finishing the recordings right now,” and adds, “I’m very proud of the record.”

For Cavalera, this album is a return to roots while pushing into new territory. He described the music as heavier and more intricate than past releases, capturing a raw energy that reminds him of Soulfly’s self-titled debut from 1998. “It feels to me like it has the adventurous spirit of the first record,” he said. “It’s got a little bit of everything.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear some of it. Soulfly plans to road-test one or two new songs during their European tour this summer, giving listeners a preview before the full album drops. Cavalera is especially excited about this, noting how important it is for fans to experience the songs live first. “People are going to feel the record before October, at least,” he explained.

This upcoming release follows their 2022 album, Totem and promises to be another amazing aspect in Soulfly’s evolution. To add on, in November of last year, Nailbomb (Cavaleras side project) played live for the first time in over 20 years. This show proved that Cavalera has maintained his powerful stage presence, no matter the show or who he is performing with.