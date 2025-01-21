Slide Away Announces NY & LA 2025 Lineups Featuring Nothing, The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart, Swervedriver & More

The Slide Away Festival is set to return in 2025, bringing an eclectic mix of shoegaze, dream pop, and alternative rock to New York and Los Angeles. Known for its celebration of atmospheric sounds and evocative performances, this year’s festival promises a memorable lineup. Stereogum reports that the Slide Away NYC will be held at the Brooklyn Paramount on 4/26 while the L.A. festival will be at the Hollywood Palladium on 5/24.

At the top of the bill is Nothing, the Philadelphia-based band whose fusion of heavy shoegaze textures and post-hardcore sensibilities has earned them critical acclaim. With their brooding yet dynamic soundscapes, Nothing is expected to deliver one of the festival’s most intense sets. Joining them are The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, the beloved indie-pop outfit whose shimmering melodies and nostalgic charm have solidified them as staples of the genre. Fans can anticipate a setlist peppered with hits that define their career. This marks the band’s second appearance at the Slide Away Festival, with 2024 being their inaugural year.

Swervedriver, the English shoegaze pioneers, will also make an appearance, offering their signature blend of swirling guitar effects and driving rhythms. Their influence on the genre is undeniable, and their performance is sure to be a highlight for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Further down the lineup, mid-tier acts like DIIV bring their modern twist on shoegaze and dream pop, crafting hypnotic melodies that have gained them a strong following. Similarly, Ringo Deathstarr’s raw energy and knack for balancing noise with melody ensure their set will be an electrifying experience.

The festival also features a diverse array of emerging and lower-tier acts, creating a comprehensive snapshot of the current alternative music landscape. Bands like Sunflower Bean, with their blend of psych rock and indie charm, and Film School, known for their atmospheric approach to shoegaze, are worth watching. Meanwhile, rising talents like Slow Crush and Blushing will captivate audiences with their fresh takes on classic sounds.

Scheduled for April in New York and May in Los Angeles, Slide Away 2025 continues its tradition of showcasing both iconic names and promising new voices in the alternative scene. Tickets are expected to sell quickly as fans gear up for one of the year’s most anticipated festivals.

