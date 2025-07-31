Paul Mario Day Original Iron Maiden Vocalist Dead at 69

Home News Trent Tournour July 31st, 2025 - 8:15 PM

Heavy metal fans are left reeling after the genre has lost yet another titan. Paul Mario Day, The original vocalist for Iron Maiden has passed at 69.

The singer never actually appeared on any proper albums from the group but his involvement still left an indelible mark on the band’s sound and his contributions to various other heavy and prog metal projects over the years will cement him as a lauded figure. According to Metal Injection, it was Day’s work in the band More which left his greatest mark on the British metal scene. The band had two studio releases which saw wide critical acclaim but they are best known for being an early opening act for legendary bands such as Def Leppard and Whitesnake. More was composed of a cadre of Musicians’ musicians of which Day was perhaps chief among.

This is further evidenced by his later involvement in the project Sweet which had a run of legendary live shows across Australia where Day would eventually make his home until his final days. His former band member in Sweet, Andy Scott, reacted to the news of his passing with a sentimental statement reminiscing on his first encounter with the late singer. “When Paul arrived for the audition, we looked no further… Live at the Marquee did well in various charts around the world, and Paul’s vocal performance has stood the test of time. My deepest condolences to his wife Cecily and family and friends. A sad day for all Sweet fans.”

Day also played a notable reunion show in 2019 with Steve Harris, Dave Sullivan and Terry Rance to compose 4/5ths of the original Iron Maiden lineup. Whatever work you know him for, Day’s passing is obviously a sad day for metal fans the world over.