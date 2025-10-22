Armand Hammer & The Alchemist Team Up For New Single “Super Nintendo”

Home News Juliet Paiz October 22nd, 2025 - 3:02 PM

Armand Hammer, the duo of Billy Woods and ELUCID, have joined forces with The Alchemist for their new single “Super Nintendo,” the first track from their upcoming album Mercy. The song moves loosely, as if the rhythm allows the verses to breathe on their own. Due to the production, the song sounds like it could be played in a video game boss fight.

The Alchemist keeps the beat simple, letting woods and ELUCID’s words sit at the center. Their verses look back at the past without getting sentimental, pulling small moments and memories into something that feels lived-in and direct. It’s thoughtful and sounds natural to all three artists. This is their first time working together since 2021’s Haram, and the chemistry is still there. The production fits their voices easily, and the track sounds like a quiet continuation of what they started before. It’s a strong preview of what Mercy might hold.

Armand Hammer have been pushing their own sound for years, keeping their writing sharp and their approach unpredictable. “Super Nintendo” adds to that run without trying to outdo it. It’s two skilled rappers and one of the best producers working today, doing what they do best.