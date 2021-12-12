Earl Sweatshirt Announces New Album Sick For January 2022 Release, Shares New Slow-Burning Song And Video “Tabula Rasa” Featuring Armand Hammer

Home News Audrey Herold December 12th, 2021 - 3:41 PM

Rap artist, Earl Sweatshirt, is an LA based artist best known for songs like “Nowhere2go” and “Playing Possum.” The artist has announced the release of his new album Sick. It’s set to drop January 14, 2022 on Tan Cressida/Warner Records. On the album, he collaborates with the rap duo Armand Hammer, known for “Falling Out the Sky,” on the track “Tabula Rasa.” The track is being released along side with a video. This follows “2010” closely, its the first solo track since his 2019 release of FEET OF CLAY.

“Tabula Rasa” is a chill track that encompasses a special type of 90s nostalgia of lazy days just hanging out with friends. Earl Sweatshirt and Armand Hammer all have their very own verses on the song and they all deliver. The song basically focuses on the highs and lows of life. What stands out on this track are the intricate lyrics, “let’s not conflate, I give what I take.” Just overall the storytelling is done beautifully. The instrumental is a combination of classy and refined and club music, an interesting mix that nicely supports the verses.

The music video really captures that nostalgic feel. It quite literally depicts that chill day of hanging with friends. The camera acts as the audience’s view into a world that’s maybe not so common to us, what goes on in the studio. We see Armand Hammer and Earl Sweatshirt all singing their parts while their friends hype them up and support them. They all seem to be relaxing and having, barbecuing even!

Here’s what Earl Sweatshirt had to say on the album,

“Sick is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns…These songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, the Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

Be sure to stay on the lookout for Earl Sweatshirt’s album, Sick.