Essential Tremors Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring No Age, Melt-Banana, Armand Hammer & More

On Friday, September 23 experimental music and art series Essential Tremors is announced. It is set to take place in NYC on Friday, October 21. Originating in Sydney, Australia at Phoenix Central Park in March 2022, Essential Tremors uplifts under-appreciated experimental artists in cities around the globe. Essential Tremors Sydney was a free, three-day festival, with stunning audio recordings of each performance set to be released as a 4 CD box set by No Gold in October 2022.

Curated by Angus Andrew, Essential Tremors NYC 2022 is a two-stage, single-day program of experimental artists and musicians at Knockdown Center, featuring Armand Hammer, Liars, Melt-Banana Tarquin Manek, Faten Kanaan, YL HOOI, No Age, DREAM_MEGA, So!YoON! and more. “With this NYC event, we’re interested in exploring the intersection of art and music from the viewpoint of musicians who develop their creative practice via other mediums besides sound.” “We’re in the midst of a major cultural shift, not only within the music and arts community, but throughout society. Outdated and unfair systems are finally being uprooted and I’m excited to search for real, equitable and sustainable solutions,” says curator Andrew.

Also featured includes Art Design x Clemens Habicht, Sound Installations x K-array + Infinite Vibration Technology, Visuals x Dan Moore and Live Screen Printing x Funhouse.

Find tickets for Essential Tremors here.

Photo Credit: Shane Lopes