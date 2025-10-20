Kenny Loggins Responds To President Trump’s Use Of “Danger Zone” In New AI-Generated Video

Home News Cait Stoddard October 20th, 2025 - 5:25 PM

According to Consequence.net, Kenny Loggins has shared his frustration over the “unauthorized use” of his smash hit, “Danger Zone” in an AI-generated video posted by Donald Trump to Truth Social on October 18. The artist went on his social media ro call for the song to be “removed immediately.” “Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied,” Loggins said in a statement sent to Consequence through email. “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us.”

Kenny Loggins’ Response to President Trump’s Unauthorized Use of “Danger Zone”https://t.co/zwljxDpx7F — Kenny Loggins (@kennyloggins) October 20, 2025

The artist adds: “Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ — that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

Loggins’s statement came after Trump shared the video, which depicts the US president flying a fighter jet labeled “King Trump” and dumping feces on “No Kings” protestors, in an apparent commentary on the nationwide demonstrations. Trump has a long history of using music without artists’ approval, including songs by Neil Young, The White Stripes, Isaac Hayes, The Rolling Stones and Celine Dion. The Department of Homeland Security has continued this trend, posting social media videos that were hit with DMCA takedowns by The Cure and JAY-Z.