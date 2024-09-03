Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 12:43 PM

According to billboard.com, a federal judge has issued an alleged temporary order prohibiting former President Donald Trump and his campaign from playing Isaac Hayes’s “Hold On, I’m Coming” at rallies. Weeks after Hayes’ heirs accused Trump of allegedly using the song without an alleged license, Judge Thomas Thrash Jr. granted the estate an alleged preliminary injunction today: “I do order Trump and his campaign to not use the song without proper license,” the judge said at a hearing, as reported by CNN.

The judge’s alleged order allegedly bars the alleged campaign from allegedly continuing to publicly perform the song at future rallies while the alleged case plays out but the judge allegedly denied a request for a more expansive order that would have allegedly forced the alleged campaign to pull down alleged videos of alleged rallies in which the song allegedly can be heard.

An attorney for the Hayes estate did not immediately return a request for comment but an attorney for Trump confirmed that the order was issued, though he stressed that the campaign had already agreed to stop using the song at rallies. Hayes’ estate allegedly sued Trump last month by accusing the alleged campaign of allegedly using “Hold On” at alleged rallies and in alleged video recordings of those alleged events. Hayes co-wrote the 1966 song, which was performed and released by the duo Sam & Dave.