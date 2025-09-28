The Rolling Stones Announce Black And Blue Album Reissue With New 2025 Mix, Unreleased Studio Sessions, Live Performances And Rare Footage

The Rolling Stones are releasing a special new edition of their 1976 album Black and Blue on November 14, 2025. This Super Deluxe Box Set celebrates nearly fifty years since the original came out. Available worldwide through Interscope/UMe, this release revives Black and Blue. It comes in various formats: a vinyl box set with five LPs or a CD box set with four CDs; both sets include a Blu-ray disc and an informative hundred-page book. Vinyl fans can buy special black-and-blue marbled versions online at certain websites. Simpler options like two-disc or one-disc versions of both vinyls and CDs will be available too. Plus, there’s an exclusive single LP zoetrope vinyl that adds visual flair inspired by the band’s creativity.
Black and Blue is the thirteenth album by The Rolling Stones and marks Ronnie Wood’s first appearance with the band after he replaced Mick Taylor. In an interview included in a new box set, they discuss how Wood transitioned from working alongside them to becoming a full-fledged member. His relationship with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman brought fresh energy for their 1976 U.S tour. Popular songs include “Hot Stuff,” “Hand of Fate,” and emotional track “Fool to Cry.” A special re-release has six previously unheard tracks like “I Love Ladies” as well as an energetic version of Shirley and Company’s song “Shame.” Fans are excited about these rare finds.
This reissue features visual storytelling, including a new music video for “Shame, Shame, Shame,” directed by Camille Boumans and coming out on September 25th. The video blends classic images of the Stones with modern elements to offer a fresh view of the album’s story. The re-release is enhanced with a full concert recording from their famous shows at London’s Earls Court in 1976. It also includes a Blu-ray disc that broadcasts their Paris show at Les Abattoirs in advanced surround sound. A standout part of this collection is an intricate hardback book featuring Paul Sexton’s new essay, exclusive session photos, and a replica poster from the 1976 Paris concert.
1CD – STEVEN WILSON REMIX 2025
Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel
Hey Negrita
Melody
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama
2CD
Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025
Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel
Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
Melody (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama
Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams
I Love Ladies
Shame, Shame, Shame
Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)
Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)
Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)
SUPER DELUXE 4CD + BLU RAY
Disc 1: Steven Wilson Remix 2025
Hot Stuff
Hand Of Fate
Cherry Oh Baby
Memory Motel
Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
Melody (Inspiration by Billy Preston)
Fool To Cry
Crazy Mama
Disc 2: Outtakes and Jams
I Love Ladies
Shame, Shame, Shame
Chuck Berry Style Jam (With Harvey Mandel)
Blues Jam (With Jeff Beck)
Rotterdam Jam (With Jeff Beck & Robert A. Johnson)
Freeway Jam (With Jeff Beck)
Disc 3: Live at Earls Court 1976
1. Honky Tonk Women
2. If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud
3. Hand Of Fate
4. Hey Negrita (Inspiration by Ron Wood)
5. Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
6. Fool To Cry
7. Hot Stuff
8. Star Star (Starfucker)
9. You Gotta Move
10. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
11. Band Intro
12. Happy
13. Tumbling Dice
14. Nothing From Nothing
15. Outa-Space
Disc 4: Live at Earls Court 1976
Midnight Rambler
It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
Brown Sugar
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
Street Fighting Man
Sympathy For The Devil
Blu-Ray Disc
1. Black and Blue (Steven Wilson Remix 2025)
2. Les Rolling Stones Aux Abattoirs, Paris-Juin 1976
· Band Intro
· Honky Tonk Women
· Hand of Fate
· Fool To Cry
· Hot Stuff
· Star Star
· You Gotta Move
· You Can’t Always Get What You Want
· Band Introductions
· Happy
· Outa Space
· Jumpin’ Jack Flash
· Street Fighting Man
3. Live at Earls Court Live 1976
· Band Intro
· Honky Tonk Women
· If You Can’t Rock Me/Get Off My Cloud
· Hand Of Fate
· Hey Negrita
· Ain’t Too Proud To Beg
· Fool To Cry
· Hot Stuff
· Star Star (Starfucker)
· You Gotta Move
· You Can’t Always Get What You Want
· Happy
· Tumbling Dice
· Nothing From Nothing
· Outa-Space
· Midnight Rambler
· It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
· Brown Sugar
· Jumpin’ Jack Flash
· Street Fighting Man
· Sympathy For The Devil
