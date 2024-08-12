Celine Dion & Isaac Hayes’ Estate Condemn Trump’s Use Of “My Heart Will Go On” & “Hold On, I’m Coming” At Campaign Rallies

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 5:06 PM

According to pitchfork.com, former President Donald J. Trump has been allegedly using Celine Dion‘s and Isaac Hayes’s songs at rallies and both artist’s are allegedly not happy about it. The Republican presidential nominee has allegedly played Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” allegedly prompting the singer to post on social media by stating: “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign… pic.twitter.com/28CYLFvgER — Celine Dion (@celinedion) August 10, 2024

The estate of Hayes allegedly threatened to sue for $3 million in licensing fees for Trump’s alleged use, over several years, of “Hold On, I’m Coming,” which Hayes wrote for Sam & Dave. Back in 2017, Sam Moore played an inauguration event for Trump, by saying: “I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that [presidential] seal.”

In its alleged legal letter, Hayes’s family allegedly said they allegedly “asked repeatedly” for Trump to stop allegedly using the song without success, BBC News notes. The family allegedly added, through their lawyer, that Trump allegedly has “willfully and brazenly engaged in copyright infringement.”