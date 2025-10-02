King Princess Shares Cinematic New Video For “Jaime”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 2:54 PM

King Princess, the project of Brooklyn-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and actor Mikaela Straus, has released her triumphant third record, Girl Violence, earlier this month. She is about to embark on a North American tour starting at Austin City Limits this weekend but beforehand, the artist has shared the music video for “Jaime.”

Co-starring Straus and Gio of Giovanni’s Kitchen, the music video was directed by Celine Sutter and finds King Princess revisiting her Cheap Queen era of femininity, just to burn it down with “Jaime.” Sutter says: “For her album Girl Violence, King Princess has spent the rollout tormented by demonically seductive, maniacal women. In the ‘Jaime’ music video, she finally embodies that feminine figure; this time directing the violence inward, upon herself – or perhaps upon a Bushwick line cook lookalike.”

The director adds: “Reviving the genderqueer essence of Cheap Queen, this new KP screams, seduces, and hotboxes her boyfriend’s car. At its core, this song plays with the allure of self-destruction: chasing approval that will never come, with King Princess steping into the role of the villain and she has never looked better doing it.”