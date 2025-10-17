Victoria Legrand of Beach House Joins Grizzly Bear For Performances of “Two Weeks”, “Slow Life”, “Will Calls” and “Three Rings”

Home News Jasmina Pepic October 17th, 2025 - 3:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Grizzly Bear’s long-awaited return to the stage has delivered a major moment for indie fans. The band, known for its intricate harmonies and atmospheric sound, reunited for the first time in six years with a series of shows at Brooklyn Steel. Their most recent show stood out thanks to a special guest appearance by Beach House’s Victoria Legrand.

Legrand, who originally provided backing vocals on Grizzly Bear’s 2009 hit “Two Weeks,” performed the song live with them for the first time since that same year. According to Stereogum, she also joined the group for “Slow Life,” the track they collaborated on for the Twilight: New Moon soundtrack, marking its first live performance since 2010. Legrand stayed on stage for “Will Calls” and “Three Rings,” making for a night that highlighted the rare synergy between the two acts.

The show happened to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of Beach House’s Thank Your Lucky Stars, adding an extra layer of significance to an already memorable performance. Grizzly Bear is currently on tour, and interested fans can find ticket details at their official website here.