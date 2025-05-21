Beach House Makes Statement Regarding Future Album and Live Shows

Home News Skylar Jameson May 21st, 2025 - 3:58 PM

The music duo Beach House, made up of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally, has made a statement regarding their professional career as a pair. As reported by Stereogum, the last time Beach House released new music was when they came out with the last album Once Twice Melody in 2022 and they followed that with an EP in 2023, called Become. Become was made up of extra songs from the album sessions making Once Twice Melody. Since releasing those two projects, they have been playing shows, including at Kilby Block Party. But now, the duo has explained what’s to come out of them.



First of all, Beach House has confirmed that they will not be releasing a new album this year. Then, they shared that once they play at Primavera Sound in June 2025, they will not be doing any more shows this year. Specifically, in their statement, regarding future shows, they stated that they want to focus on “building a smaller, more flyable live show”. That way, they can

Beach House confirmed their they are taking time to settle down and take a break, so they can come back even stronger and more inspired when they are finally ready to come back to the music scene. Check out the full statement they made on their subreddit below:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat