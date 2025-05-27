Grizzly Bear Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 27th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Grizzly Bear has announced they will be tour the U.S. this fall. The upcoming trek will see the band on October 13, 14 and 16, at Brooklyn Steel in New York City, November 8, at Salt Shed (Indoor) in Chicago, November 12, at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, November 18, at The Warfield in San Francisco and November 19, at Fox Theater in Oakland.

People can get tickets to all dates early at the BrooklynVegan Presale starting Wednesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. local time, with the presale password VEGANGRIZZLY. The presale runs until 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, May 29 and any remaining tickets will go onsale to the public on Friday, May 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

While Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear have each been active with projects, people have not heard from Grizzly Bear since they played the 2019 edition of Just Like Heaven. Rumors have since begun to circulate (via a Reddit comment that’s since been deleted from Ed Droste) that the band would return this year and now they have announced headlining shows and vinyl reissues.

As for the reissues, Veckatiment (on magenta vinyl,) Shields (on translucent vinyl,) Yellow House (on cream white vinyl) and Painted Ruins (on oxblood vinyl) come out on October 17 and they are available for pre-order here.

Grizzly Bear Tour Dates

10/13 – 16 New York – Brooklyn Steel

11/8 – Chicago IL – Salt Shed

11/12 – Los Angeles CA – The Shrine Auditorium

11/18 – San Francisco CA – The Warfield

11/19 – Oakland CA – Fox Theater