Green Day Live Debut New Song “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” Announce 2024 Tour Dates With Smashing Pumpkins & Rancid

Caroline Carvalho October 20th, 2023 - 11:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to NME, Green Day announced news of a stadium tour in 2024 which will feature bands like Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid. They are touring in accompaniment of the new song “The American Dream Is Killing Me” that they debuted at the show last night October 19 in Las Vegas. This song is set to be the first single of Green Day’s next album. This single is a pop punk rock that has good rhythm that is very contagious that makes you want to move your body. The chorus has a 70s opera rock feel and the storyline is a metaphor for living life in America these years.

They will headline the tour starting next summer and so far, there are currently no exact dates announced and it is not clear when tickets will be available to purchase. After attending the show last night, a fan shared a promotional flyer for the future tour dates. The flyer hinted that the tour would eventually make its way to the UK and Europe. Green Day has previously released a song titled “1981” at a performance in the festival d’été de Québec in Canada.

The song “The American Dream Is Killing Me” has some rock grooves and some rock n roll overtones, this song feels truly modern and has catchy vibes. The truth is that everything looks like Green Day’s return to the stage will be memorable as next year the acclaimed Dookie will also celebrate 30 years since its release.