FKA Twigs Teams Up With Oklou For Collaborative New Single & Video “Viscus”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 12:49 PM

Today, artist FKA Twigs has shared her latest single, “Viscus,” which comes alongside a Gil Gharbi-directed video featuring Oklou and Twigs’ run-in in an unsettling suburban home. First teased in Oklou’s Highsnobiety cover story earlier this year, the collaboration was born from a conversation about shared struggles with stomach pain.

It became an intimate theme of the song’s foundation: “I kind of go through all of these sources of anxiety and talk about my body as a conflicting relationship,” Oklou explains. The song and music release coincides with Oklou’s cover story for Pitchfork, where journalist Anna Gaca traveled to Pau, France, to join Oklou on her summer retreat, after giving birth in June, to reflect on her breakthrough year and artistic evolution.

“Viscus” lands just ahead of Oklou’s completely sold-out North American headline tour, which kicks off on October 14, in Toronto and includes stops in New York, Montreal, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and other cities. The tour will be followed by a European run in November, culminating in a performance opening for Lorde in Luxembourg.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat