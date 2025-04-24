8485 & Danny Brown Share New Song “G.I.R.L.”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 24th, 2025 - 9:48 PM

On April 24, 2025, alternative and hyperpop artist, 8485, teamed up with the rapper, Danny Brown, and collaborated on a new song together, titled, “G.I.R.L.” In the beginning of the song, there is no instrumental, just the beat kicking in. Then a few seconds later, the instrumental comes in, and it is all electronic. Throughout the song, the instrumental stays as an electronic song, like edm music with vocals from 8485 being introduced around the same time. A little after half of the song is played, Brown begins rapping along with the electronic music.

Listen to “G.I.R.L.”

The song sounds like an electronic dance song which makes Brown end up rapping on the track incredibly fast. On the track, Brown raps about falling in love but being unable to tell if he is in a simulation or not. The energy on the track is incredibly upbeat and puts people in the mood to dance.

According to an article by Stereogum, last year, Brown tweeted a picture with 8485 in a studio. The caption included the phrase “album mode,” yet it is unclear whose album he is referring to. If it were a new album from Brown, it would be his new album after the release of his previous album, Quararnta. Brown has been into the style of music that 8485 has been creating, even though he is a rapper. However, during Coachella this year, Brown was a special guest for A.G. Cook and underscores, who are a big part of the hyperpop genre in the music industry. Now, he is putting out a song with a hyperpop star.