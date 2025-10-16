Cavalera Conspiracy Unveil New Track “Piledriver” For Street Fighter 6

Home News Cait Stoddard October 16th, 2025 - 5:20 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, Cavalera has recorded a new original song called “Piledriver” to celebrate the release of Zangief’s Outfit 4 in Street Fighter 6, the action fighting game developed by Capcom. Zangief’s Outfit 4, will be available on October 15, alongside DLC character C. Viper and a collaboration with Chunsoft’s 1994 visual novel Banshee’s Last Cry.

“Piledriver” was written all about the Russian wrestler who is a fictional character in Capcom’s “Street Fighter” series, including lyrics like “Zangief is lord, and it’s time to attack” and “The hammerfist, the Red Cyclone.” Street Fighter director Takayuki Nakayama says: “Having grown up listening to SEPULTURA, SOULFLY and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, I never imagined that one day I would work with heroes like Max and Iggor. When I found out they had accepted the job — bands I loved since my school days — our sound team, made up of other metal lovers, and I went absolutely wild with joy.”

He adds: “They showed us their raw and unique worldview in ‘Morbid Visions’, made history with ‘Chaos A.D.’, collaborated with my equally beloved Mike Patton on ‘Roots’ (my favorite album) and gave me a lot of motivation when I heard ‘Back To The Primitive’, by SOULFLY. What I’m trying to say is that I am truly and deeply grateful! Thank you.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford