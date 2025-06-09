Cavalera Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Dates With Fear Factory Celebrating Sepultura’s Chaos A.D.

Home News Cait Stoddard June 9th, 2025 - 2:07 PM

According to metalinjection.net, Cavalera has announced a fall 2025 U.S. tour that will see their eponymous band performing Sepultura‘s Chaos A.D. in its entirety. The former Sepultura members will kick things off with an appearance at Louder Than Life on September 18th, in Louisville, Kentucky and a major gig supporting Slayer on September 20, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

From there, Max and Igor Cavalera will add supporting act Fear Factory for the main headlining leg kicking off on September 21, in Liverpool, New York. The route runs through October 18, in Dallas. For tickets and more information, click here.

According to consequence.net, Chaos A.D. was released in 1993 and was Max’s second-to-last album with Sepultura. The LP saw the Brazilian extreme-metal pioneers injecting more groove and punk influences into their brand of thrash, resulting in one of the band’s most well-known songs and album highlight “Refuse/Resist.”

While speaking in a 2023 interview, Max said he was not sure if Cavalera would embark on a Chaos A.D. tour at the time and the brothers had just done similar Sepultura album tours for Beneath the Remains and Arise but he did reflect fondly on the 1993 full-length and said “it’ll be really cool” to take it on the road.

“It’s a very special record,” Max told 96.7 KCAL-FM’s Radioactive MikeZ in February 2023: “It’s almost like a defining moment in metal, one of those records that kind of broke the mold, how metal can be. Because before Chaos A.D. everything was super fast and aggressive, and I think with Chaos A.D. we showed there’s another way to make aggressive music, that’s a little bit slower and more groove oriented, with stuff like ‘Territory’ and ‘Slave New World’ and ‘Refuse/Resist.’”

Cavalera Tour Dates

9/18 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/20 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium ^

9/21 – Liverpool, NY – Sharkey’s *

9/23 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall *

9/25 – Ft Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center *

9/26 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom *

9/27 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe #

9/28 – St Louis, MO – Red Flag *

10/1 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theater *

10/2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex *

10/5 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/7 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues *

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues *

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Marquee *

10/12 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater *

10/16 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall *

10/17 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live *

10/18 – Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers *

* = w/ Fear Factory

^ = supporting Slayer

# = supporting Lamb of God

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford