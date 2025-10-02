Guided By Voices Shares Dynamic New Single “Phantasmagoric Upstars”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 6:14 PM

Guided By Voices have shared their new single “Phantasmagoric Upstarts,” the latest preview of their new album, Thick Rich and Delicious, which will be out on October 31, through GBV Inc Records. The dirging, moody track premiered through FLOOD Magazine and follows their last single, “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda,” earned praise and support from Rolling Stone, Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum and other publications.

“This album was a blast to record,” guitarist Doug Gillard explains. “It’s the sound of Kevin, Mark and me in a room, no overdubs until Bob and Bobby recorded the lead and backing vocals respectively. ‘Phantasmagoric Upstarts’ is a great example of this 3-piece approach, with Bob’s incredible lyrics and rangey melody woven throughout.”

Thick, Rich and Delicious, produced and engineered by Travis Harrison, overflows with hooks. It plays through front-to-back like a power pop classic, but don’t misconstrue pop for soft. The basic tracks were cut live and hot to tape and are presented with minimal overdubs.

The band recorded in a Brooklyn studio at extreme volumes, conjuring the spontaneity and electric energy of their legendary live show. Complimenting Pollard’s lead vocals, harmonies are sung by Grammy-nominated Bobby Bare Jr & Pollard (aka “The Self-Righteous Bros”). The sound delivers on the album’s titular promise: Thick Rich and Delicious.