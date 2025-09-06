Guided By Voices Announce New Album Thick Rich And Delicious For October 2025 Release, Share New Single “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda”

Home News Leila Franco September 6th, 2025 - 9:44 PM

Guided Voices has just announced their new album, Thick Rich And Delicious, set to drop on October 31st via GBV Inc Records. Along with the album announcement is the release of a single from the album, “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda.” The track immediately grabs your focus with its hooks and timeless energy. Songwriter Bob Pollard calls himself “a student of hooks,” explaining, “That perfect combination of a lyric and a chord pattern that gives you that chill up the back of your spine.”

<a href="https://guidedbyvoices.bandcamp.com/album/thick-rich-and-delicious">Thick Rich and Delicious by Guided By Voices</a>

The chorus of “(You Can’t Go Back To) Oxford Talawanda” comes from a hook Pollard has carried with him nearly his whole life, finally brought to tape in a heavily nostalgic song for fans. The album, Thick Rich and Delicious blends a new set of songs with unrecorded gems from the band’s earliest days. Produced by Travis Harrison, the album is a classic take on pop with its loud and energetic sound. Pollard’s vocals are paired with harmonies from Grammy-nominated Bobby Bare Jr., the duo also dubbed “The Self-Righteous Bros.”

Living up to its name, Thick Rich and Delicious delivers on every front with their loud guitars and power pop songs. With “Oxford Talawanda” setting the tone, Guided By Voices prove once again why they are one of indie rock’s most electric bands.

Thich Rich and Delicious Tracklist: