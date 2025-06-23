Haim Mashes “Down To Be Wrong” With “Headphones On” by Addison and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” by Janet Jackson Live In The BBC Live Lounge

Home News Michelle Grisales June 23rd, 2025 - 3:09 PM

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna

Social media personality and TikTok star Addison Rae dropped her debut album Addison on Friday, June 6th, and surprisingly, it has received positive feedback according to Stereogum.

Haim, who just released their latest album I quit, has now joined a growing list of artists, including Blondshell and Katie Gavin, who’ve paid tribute to Addison Rae by covering her music. One of Rae’s standout songs, the dreamy and escapist track “Headphones On,” is already being labeled as one of the year’s best pop singles.

During a recent session at the BBC Live Lounge, Haim offered their own rendition of “Headphones On,” by creatively blending it with the rhythm of Janet Jackson’s 1997 hit “Got ‘Til It’s Gone,” which famously includes a sample from Joni Mitchell.

The combination worked seamlessly, with Danielle Haim bringing a relaxed yet soulful presence to the performance. Alongside the mashup, Haim also performed their own song “Down To Be Wrong,” which is slowly becoming another top track of 2025.

Haim will begin performing later this year during their I quit tour which starts with one performance June 27th in Margate, UK, and then resumes September 4th in Philadelphia through October 31st in Glasgow.

Rae has seemingly won over some of the major players in the pop world. She’s collaborated multiple times with Charli XCX and will support Lana Del Rey at her upcoming Wembley Stadium concerts next month. Rae also made a guest appearance during Haim’s recent comeback performance in Los Angeles.

You can watch both of Haim’s Live Lounge performances below.