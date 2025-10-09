Ty Segall Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 9th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com,Ty Segall has announced a 2026 full-band tour. Dates kick off on April 16, in Las Vegas and before the tour makes its way around the U.S. and Canada over the next month, with the last show of the tour in Pioneertown, CA on May 12. Also, Segall’s has some West Coast dates this month.

The upcoming tour hits the New York City area on April 29, at Basilica Hudson and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, October 10, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here. The artist released Possession back in the spring and toured with Primus this summer. While on tour, the artist stopped in at NPR’s offices in DC to film a Tiny Desk Concert.

Ty Segall Tour Dates

4/16 – 24 Oxford – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

4/17 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

4/18 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

4/20 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

4/21 – Turner Hall Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

4/22 – The Vogue – Indianapolis, IN

4/24 – The Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI

4/25 – The Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

4/26 – Water Street Music Hall – Rochester, NY

4/29 – Basilica Hudson – Hudson, NY

4/30 – State Theatre – Portland, ME

5/1 – District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT

5/2 – Union Craft Brewing – Baltimore, MD

5/4 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

5/5 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

5/6 – Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, GA

5/7 – Duling Hall – Jackson, MS

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna