Holy Wars Share Haunting New Track “Metamorphosis” Share Haunting New Track “Metamorphosis”

Today, the Los Angeles-based hard rock outfit Holy Wars return with the haunting new single,“Metamorphosis,” which is an industrial rock opus that fuses the raw and mechanical intensity of Nine Inch Nails and HEALTH with the soaring emotive vocals reminiscent of Evanescence.

Written in the aftermath of the devastating loss of vocalist Kat Leon’s parents and sister, “Metamorphosis” is more than just a song, it is a cathartic floodgate of emotion. At its core, the ditty captures a state of forced transformation and the painful surrender that happens when one life dies to make space for another. The track traverses a spectrum of emotions: grief, sorrow and guilt but also the fragile spark of hope for renewal.

With pulsing rhythms, distorted textures, and soaring choruses, “Metamorphosis” stands as both a sonic evolution for Holy Wars and a powerful statement of resilience. The track builds on the band’s reputation for blending visceral emotion with unflinching intensity, cementing them as one of the most compelling and fearless rock acts today.

“Metamorphosis’ is about bringing closure to the shadow self and surrendering,” says Leon. “It’s about allowing yourself to heal so the light can come in.”

