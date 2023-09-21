Holy Wars Share Brutal New Single “BODY//TEMPLE”

Home News James Reed September 21st, 2023 - 4:45 PM

Holy Wars have dropped their newest single and music video “BODY//TEMPLE” today via Pale Chord Records. Vocalist Kat Leon and guitarist/producer Nick Perez take Holy Wars to a brand new level as they continue to showcase their epic evolution with their latest track. Stream “BODY//TEMPLE” HERE and watch the video HERE.

Speaking on the video release, the band shares:

“BODY // TEMPLE embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery, navigating…the Shadow Self. Its lyrics serve as a poignant cautionary tale on the path to enlightenment, shedding light on…insidious adversaries. This composition urges us to scrutinize…religion, society, or our very essence—for authentic revelation and personal liberation.

Sonically, Body // Temple emerges as a formidable…anthem for those in search of answers. Nick Perez’s masterful guitar work and polished production seamlessly meld with Kat Leon’s thought-provoking lyrics and haunting vocals…The track pulsates with visceral energy, beckoning to be played on repeat.

The music video for Body // Temple mirrors this primal intensity through its visuals, escorting viewers… alongside Kat as she confronts her shadow self. This duality is perceived, both from the vantage point of the audience and the stage, encapsulating a gut-deep resonance.”

Body//Temple starts off with an instrumental which goes on for about 15 seconds, then Kat sings about inner turmoil. “Feel my heart, it’s dislocated, tripping on a rhythm Paranoid projection got me, I’m flushing out my system”. She then sings about how her body is sacred. “Born into the fire, crucified into conversion Body is my temple, now go sit right down and worship”. There is a theme of enlightenment in the song; something that everyone hopes to reach. “So meta, so physical Gravity in the way Multidimensional I elevate Ego insatiable You wanna another taste It’s an intentional fate”.

In the video, she and the other band members appear to be dancing and moving chaotically. The lyrics describe how we should not beat ourselves up; we should not compare ourselves to other people. “Take it as a warning, everything you taught me I don’t need to shatter that ego, you’ll do it for me”. Friendships and connections may disappear without warning. “Every time you cross it, these bridges are gonna burn ya”. The theme of internal turmoil comes back: “Every day, I piece together all that you have broken My shadow’s growing taller by the light-ight-ight”.

Kat repeats the third verse as she and the other band members are moving frantically. They all close in on each other as the lights flash. Kat then sings about how she has everything under control. “Body, my temple My power, my vessel My mind Body my prison I’ve fallen, I’ve risen My pride”. The instrumental goes on for ten seconds followed by “Take it as a warning, everything you taught me” again. The video ends with the band moving around in warm lighting.