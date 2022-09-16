Frank Zappa’s “Valley Girl” Receives Animated Music Video In Celebration Of 40th Anniversary

Home News Gracie Chunes September 16th, 2022 - 3:44 PM

On September 16, to celebrate this enduring father-daughter collaboration turned cultural phenomenon, Zappa Records/UMe has released the first-ever music video for “Valley Girl” by Frank Zappa, courtesy of the award-winning animation studio, Fantoons.

Inspired by ‘80s cartoons, the animated video is chock full of Easter Eggs from across Zappa’s peerless and prolific career.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of “Valley Girl,” Zappa’s sardonic, Grammy nominated Top 40 hit co-written with and featuring his then teenage daughter Moon Unit Zappa. Released in 1982, the satirical track, which poked fun at the teen culture of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, became the innovative artist’s biggest hit in the U.S. and inadvertently popularized “Valspeak” across the nation while capturing the zeitgeist of the day.

Later this year, “Valley Girl” will also receive a fresh remix from British DJ, producer, EDM star, and longtime Zappa fan, Flux Pavillion, who has previously worked alongside M.I.A., Dillon Francis, Marshmello, Steve Aoki, and many others.

Stream “Valley Girl” here.