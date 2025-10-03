My Morning Jacket Drops New Music Video for “Wordless Chorus”

Home News Ajala Fields October 3rd, 2025 - 9:15 PM

My Morning Jacket have released Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. Remastered from the original master tapes by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Emily Lazar (Beck, Jacob Collier), the album is available now digitally, on CD and as a 3LP set on pink, coral and blue-colored vinyl, highlighted by 14 key outtakes from singles and film work, previously unreleased material, demos and more. To celebrate the release of Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, a new official music video for the classic album opener, “Wordless Chorus,” directed by Sam Erickson, is streaming now on YouTube. Watch the new video below.

Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition was first unveiled this summer alongside the rarely heard “Where To Begin”. Written especially for Cameron Crowe’s 2005 film Elizabethtown – set in Kentucky and partially shot in MMJ’s hometown of Louisville – the track was among the first songs recorded by the band with then-new members keyboard player Bo Koster and guitarist Carl Broemel, the latter on stone-country pedal steel guitar. The band then shared the previously unreleased echo-laden romp, “The Devil’s Peanut Butter.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna