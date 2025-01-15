My Morning Jacket Announce New Album Is For March 2025 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “Time Waited”

Home News Michael Ferrara January 15th, 2025 - 9:13 PM

My Morning Jacket is back and better than ever, with the new announcement of their soon to come project Is, set for release in March of 2025. The band shared a new single and visual to pair with it, “Time Waited” being the preview to the new album that will be dropped in the spring. The new exhilarating song is just the first piece, and the album is out for pre-orders now. Listen and watch “Time Waited” below.

In 2024, My Morning Jacket co-headlined an East Coast tour with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and released the single “Aren’t We One?” Their upcoming album, Is, set for release on March 21, 2025, marking the separation as frontman Jim James cedes production to Brendan O’Brien, with the promise of a fresh sonic direction. “I made a loop of that piano intro and listened as I went for a walk, and all these melodies started coming to me … For a long time, I didn’t have lyrics, but then I had a dream where I was in a café and a song was playing, and the lyrics to that song became the lyrics to ‘Time Waited’ – the melodies just fit perfectly. And the lyrics are about how flexible time is, how we can bend and warp time, especially if we are following our hearts, the universe and time itself can flow to work with us.” Quoted from Jim James himself, on account of the sounds of the new single, fans should be on the edge of their seats for what is to come from this album.

Is Tracklist:

Out In The Open

Half A Lifetime

Everyday Magic

I Can Hear Your Love

Time Waited

Beginning From The Ending

Lemme Know

Squid Ink

Die For It

River Road