My Morning Jacket Announces 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Of Z For October 2025 Release Featuring Previously Unreleased Tracks, Shares “Where To Begin”

My Morning Jacket will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed 2005 album, Z, with a very special new Deluxe Edition, which will arriving through ATO Records om October 3. Remastered from the original master tapes, the Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, on CD and as a three LP set on pink, coral and blue-colored vinyl, which is highlighted by 14 key outtakes from singles, film work, previously unreleased material and demos, including the new single, “Where To Begin,” premiering today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Written especially for Cameron Crowe’s 2005 film Elizabethtown, which was set in Kentucky and partially shot in the band’s hometown of Louisville, “Where to Begin” was among the first songs recorded by My Morning Jacket with then-new members keyboard player Bo Koster and guitarist Carl Broemel, the latter on stone-country pedal steel guitar.

Z 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track List

Wordless Chorus It Beats For You Gideon What a Wonderful Man Off the Record Into the Woods Anytime Laylow Knot Comes Loose Dondante

B-Sides

Where to Begin Chills How Could I Know (Oxen) The Devil’s Peanut Butter Wordless Chorus (Jim Demo) It Beats For You (Jim Demo) Laylow (Jim Demo) Into the Woods (Band Dance Version) Off the Record (Jim Demo) Anytime (Jim Demo) Knot Comes Loose (Jim Demo) Dondante (Jim Demo) Original Ending (Off the Record) Where to Begin (Jim Demo)