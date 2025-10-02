The Devil Wears Prada Shares Anthemic New Single & Video “Eyes”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 12:58 PM

The Devil Wears Prada will be unleashing their ninth album, Flowers, on November 14, throughSolid State Records. And today, the band has shared the video for “Eyes,” finds Prada as puppets navigating through a maze. Watch and find out where the puppet master pulling the strings leads the band.

“Eyes’ is about coming to a point in life where you start to question the reality of what you once believed,” states Jonathan Gering. “It captures the feeling of wanting to break away from something that has only worked against you and the struggle to find a new way to move forward.”

Jeremy DePoyster weighs in by saying, “‘Eyes’ is a song about desperately yearning for answers, wondering why you keep ending up in the same place without a clear path forward. When you’re caught in a wave of anxiety and the things you’ve been taught are of little help, you’re desperate for clarity and hope.”

The artist adds: “Sonically, this song is a journey, contrasting between tight melodic verses and fuzzed out riffs. It’s an anthem for when you need the validation that no one has the answers. We’re all just doing our best.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi