Sixthman Announce 2026 Salty Dog Cruise Lineup Featuring Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, Frank Turner & More

Flogging Molly and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, are very happy to announce Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise 2026, sailing on October 25-30, 2026, from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jewel. For tickets and more information, click here.

Flogging Molly’s Salty Dog Cruise 2026 marks the first announced date for Flogging Molly following founding frontman Dave King’s illness earlier this year. Though Flogging Molly were forced to cancel all 2025 tour dates, the cruise sailed on as planned despite Dave and Bridget’s absence. Highlights of the sold-out voyage included Flogging Molly members performing a number of traditional Irish music sets as well as a very special Pool Deck “mega-medley” that saw members of other bands on the Salty Dog Cruise play once-in-a-lifetime covers of Flogging Molly songs and other punk rock favorites.

Thankfully, Flogging Molly will be joined onboard by a hand-picked selection of all-star special guests, including Bad Religion, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Spiritual Cramp, Death of Guitar Pop, The Kilograms, Beans on Toast, Piñata Protest, The Rumjacks, The Crombies, Catbite, Hoist The Colors, The Inciters and other acts.

