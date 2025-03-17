Flogging Molly Reveals Dave King is Recovering From a Brain Hemorrhage

Home News Michelle Grisales March 17th, 2025 - 9:20 PM

Photo credit: Jenna Houchin

Last month, Celtic punk band Flogging Molly announced the cancellation of their 2025 tour, attributing the decision to a “serious health issue” concerning lead singer Dave King. Today, on St. Patrick’s Day, Stereogum reported on the social media post sharing the full details of his condition.

In a message posted on Flogging Molly’s Instagram, King’s wife and bandmate, Bridget Regan, revealed that King experienced a brain hemorrhage on January 24, which required two surgeries, a coma and a third surgery on February 28. Regan stated that she now feels “confident we are on the other side of this.”

“I’ve wanted to reach out for a while, but it was important to wait until we were safely out of danger,” Regan wrote. “On January 24, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to undergo two surgeries to save his life. He spent two weeks in a coma and then began a long recovery process. On February 28, he had another surgery and I’m relieved to say we’re now through the worst of it.”

Regan shared that King is now entering the next stage of recovery and is eager to return to music. She acknowledged that the road to full recovery is still uncertain. “The future is unclear, but as always, we’ll take things one step at a time and hope to see you all soon.”

In her message, Regan expressed deep gratitude to the medical team who cared for her husband, particularly neurosurgeon Mr. Kieron Sweeney and his team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

“Thank you for saving my husband’s life,” she wrote. Regan also thanked the nurses and staff at St. Brigid’s and Richmond Wards for their critical care. She concluded by thanking friends, family and fans for their ongoing support throughout the difficult ordeal, especially those who sent well wishes. “Please take care of each other and tell your loved ones you care. Life can change in an instant.” Regan signed off with a hopeful message: “Until we meet again, Bridget.”