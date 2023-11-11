Flogging Molly’s Shamrock Rebellion Announces St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Events With Amigo The Devil, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks And More

Home News Nyah Hamilton November 11th, 2023 - 6:31 PM

Flogging Molly’s Shamrock Rebellion has announced its St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Events, featuring performances from acts like Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, and more. Tickets to this dazzling event have gone on sale on Shamrock Rebellion’s website.

From a press release: Flogging Molly is made up of the talents of Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, lyrics), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, songs), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion).

The band Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls’s music mixes punk rock, folk, and acoustic sounds, with lyrics that often touch on personal themes. They are known for their songs. Some of their most popular songs include “Recovery,”” Photosynthesis,” and “The Way I Tend to Be,”

Pete Shelley and Howard Devoto founded Buzzcocks. Devoto later left the band and was replaced by Steve Diggle. The band’s sound is grounded in reliable lyrics and storytelling in their songs. The St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Events are set for Saturday, March 16, at Southern California’s Oak Canyon Park & Sunday, March 17, At Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Photo credit is Jenna Houchin.