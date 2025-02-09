Flogging Molly Cancel 2025 Tour Dates As Dave King Is “Battling A Very Serious Health Condition”

Home News Juliet Paiz February 9th, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to Consequence, Flogging Molly has canceled all their 2025 tour dates as lead singer Dave King faces a “very serious health condition.”

The band shared the news in a statement on February 5, asking for privacy for King and his wife, Bridget Regan, who is also in the band. They thanked fans for their support and welcomed positive thoughts and prayers during this tough time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flogging Molly (@floggingmolly)

Even though the tour is canceled, the group’s annual Salty Dog Cruise, set to leave in 12 days, will still go ahead. The cruise will feature performances from 18 bands, with other members of Flogging Molly taking part, but King will not attend.

Details about King’s health issue haven’t been shared. Fans and fellow musicians have shown their support on social media, with messages pouring in. Pro-skater Steve Caballero wrote, “Love and prayers for Dave’s health and recovery,” while the German rock band Donots said, “Keeping Dave, Bridget and you guys in our thoughts.”

Flogging Molly, formed in Los Angeles in 1994, is known for blending punk rock with Celtic music. King’s powerful vocals have been central to their sound. The band hasn’t said when they’ll tour again but remains focused on supporting King.

The Salty Dog cruise is a reoccuring event and fans are disheartened that they will not be able to see King play this year. However, they are far more worried for Dave King, proving their loyalty and care for the band as individuals.