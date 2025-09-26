Metro Boomin Acquitted of All Counts of Sexual Battery

Home News Ajala Fields September 26th, 2025 - 10:38 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Note: This article contains references to alleged sexual assault and abuse that some readers may find disturbing.

Metro Boomin has been found not liable in a sexual assault lawsuit raised against him. The case was brought up against the Atlanta producer and songwriter (real name Leland Tyler Wayne) last October, according to NME.

In the filing, a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre sued him for an alleged rape back in 2016. She claimed that Wayne allegedly gave her Xanax and alcohol in a recording studio in Los Angeles and that she later woke up in a nearby hotel to find him allegedly raping her while she drifted in and out of consciousness.

In court, Wayne testified that there was “no way in the world” he raped her and that their time together was consensual. He also said that he only heard about the accusations when LeMaistre filed the lawsuit.

Now, Rolling Stone has reported that a jury of five men and three women have concluded that Wayne is not liable on any of the four counts outlined in the suit.

During the trial, the lawyer representing Wayne, Justin H. Sanders, described the allegations as “preposterous” and stated that the case was “born out of a drug den in Peru. In the jungle.”

According to several outlets, including Stereogum, the comments refer to a trip LeMaistre took last year in Peru, where she allegedly participated in an “Ayahuasca ceremony” and ingested the hallucinogen. The outlet also states that there was a handwritten note from LeMaistre titled ‘Plan Ayahuasca Gave Me’, where she allegedly detailed her plan to “blow the whistle on Metro Boomin” and publish “date rape” allegations on social media. It also allegedly contained sections that read “We’re asking for 3.4 million to 3.7million” and “P.S. I am a medium”.

In the trial, LeMaistre testified that she reported the alleged rape to a mental health professional back in 2016. She was the only witness on her side that was called to testify and her lawyer, Michael J. Willemin, told the court about LeMaistre’s life as the child of Haitian immigrants. He also allegedly told them of the death of her nine-month-old son shortly before she met Wayne. He added that his client was not interested in a sexual relationship with Wayne, but rather seeking a connection with him, as they were both going through a period of grief at the time. “She has beliefs that I don’t have, maybe people in this court don’t have,” Willemin said (via Stereogum). “But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t sexually assaulted.”