The Jesus Lizard Cancel Tour Dates Due to a “Serious Health Incident”

August 5th, 2025 - 2:57 PM

The Jesus Lizard announced that they will be cancelling their upcoming tour due to a “serious health incident”. The American rock band released their latest album Rack in June of last year. This album was the first album the band released since their 1998 album titled Blue. To celebrate, the band has been playing live shows and had plans to go on a world tour. Unfortunately, these plans have been canceled due to health related issues.

The tour was set to take place in October of this year. Dates were scheduled in New Zealand, Australia and Japan, as well as their November 2025 dates in the United States. The tour was set to have eleven more performances by the end of November. 

Although the tour has been cancelled for now, Stereogum reports that fans can see frontman David Yow in the upcoming Toxic Avenger reboot, which opens in theaters later this month.


