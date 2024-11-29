Bishop Briggs Shares Captivating New Rendition Of The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black”

Home News Catalina Martello November 29th, 2024 - 6:53 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Singer Bishop Briggs has released a new variation of The Rolling Stones’ iconic “Paint It, Black.” Briggs also recently released new album, Tell My Therapist I’m Alright along with a U.S. tour for this album which is set to kick off March 2025

Briggs incorporates her deep earthy vocals in her new rendition of “Paint It, Black” amplifying intense mood and edge throughout the song while keeping the classic tune. Briggs recently performed the single live at the Thanksgiving Parade as she rode on the Wednesday float proving her ability to morph and correlate Wednesday’s moodiness with her version of “Paint It, Black.”

Briggs says in a press release, “There is no competing with The Rolling Stones so my hope with this cover of “Paint It, Black” was that I’d be able to make a version of it that felt most authentic to me. My husband, Landon Jacobs (Sly Jr.) who produced and created the track for me leaned on the beautiful cello that’s so heavily featured in the theme music for Wednesday on Netflix. I’m incredibly grateful to be able to release something that will forever remind me of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, and of course The Rolling Stones.”

Tell My Therapist I’m Fine is Briggs first full release in five years. The album is inspired by her own emotional evolution through life and how she grows into herself. This album is very inspirational not only for herself, but for her hundreds of fans who seek solace in her music making her tour highly anticipated.

Tour Dates:

*December 13, 2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom (Q101’s Twisted XMAS)

March 11, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 13, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

March 14, 2025 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

March 15, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

March 17, 2025 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

March 18, 2025 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

March 20, 2025 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

March 25, 2025 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

March 26, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

March 27, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

March 29, 2025 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

*Separate shows from The “Tell My Therapist I’m Fine” Tour.





