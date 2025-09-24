Portugal. The Man Releases Two New Singles “Mush” & “Tanana” And Announces New Album SHISH For November 2025 Release

Home News Skylar Jameson September 24th, 2025 - 8:05 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Following the surprise release of the EP uLu Selects Vol #2 and the track “Denali”, the Portland-based band Portugal. The Man is back with an album announcement. The new project is titled SHISH and will be released on November 7th of this year, through KNIK. With the announcement of the new album, Portugal. The Man has released two new singles from the upcoming album, “Tanana” and “Mush”.

Gourley’s vocals shine on both the new songs, with his higher register taking center stage on “Mush”. About the new tracks, Gourley shares, “‘Mush’ is survival, connection, and ambition. Rural life with moments of danger and absurdity, like dirt bikes, smokers, gunfire, and video games. The repeated line ‘we can be family’ pushes against isolation, reaching for something solid. This is a repeating theme on the record – build a life, support your people, buy land, and grow something lasting. The message is simple: don’t give up, want more, and fight for it. Meanwhile, ‘Tanana’ voices a generational sadness, searching for fleeting meaning in a world on edge.”

Per the press release, SHISH will consist of 10 original songs that lean into “discomfort, vulnerability and pop sensibility. And, that’s not all that’s coming for Portugal. The Man. They have recently announced their Deanli Headlining Tour and will set off this fall, starting on November 6th, with a show in their hometown of Portland. They will also perform in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, DC and Austin, Texas. In addition to those US shows, Portugal. The Man also announced that they will be performing in Europe and The UK as well.

SHISH Tracklist: