Portugal. The Man Shares Dynamic New Single “Denali”

September 4th, 2025 - 2:56 PM

Hot off the heels of their surprise summer EP, uLu Selects Vol #2, indie-favorites Portugal. The Man is back with the buzzing new track, “Denali.” As a whole, everything is great because the ditty has thick distorted synths and grunge-guitar grind beneath frontman John Gourley’s slick vocals. The Alaskan-bred and Portland-based band calls back to their roots with the new track, which is named after the renowned Alaskan mountain.

Earlier this summer, Portugal. The Man announced their upcoming Denali’Headline Tour that is slated for this fall. The tour will kick off on November 6, in Portland and will make stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, D.C. and wrap up with a final show in Austin.

Portugal. The Man soared to new heights in 2017, with the release of their now RIAA-certified Platinum album, Woodstock. The album was marked by the astounding success of their infectious single, “Feel It Still,” which earned the group a Grammy for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance,” a 7 time RIAA Platinum certification, a record setting 20-week residency at number one on alternative radio and an inescapable presence on the Top 40 airwaves.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer