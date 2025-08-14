mxdwn Music

August 14th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

Kid Cudi Claims He Declined Testifying Against Sean “Diddy” Combs Twice Before Being Subpoenaed “I Hated Every Minute Of It”
Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Kid Cudi recently claimed that he declined testifying against Sean “Diddy” Combs twice before being subpoenaed. The rapper was allegedly subpoenaed to testify in court against Combs, who was found guilty on two counts of transportation for engaging in prostitution. Cudi was considered a key witness for prosecutors.

Cudi, real name Scott Mescudi, was asked twice by prosecutors to testify voluntarily. After turning them down both times, the rapper was subpoenaed and brought before a jury.

As reported by NME, appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast to promote his new memoir, Cudi said: “At first they asked, I said no. They asked again. I said no. Then I got subpoenaed. And I was like, ‘Fuck, shit, no.’” The rapper went on to say that he initially considered wearing a suit, but then decided he wasn’t “dressing up for this shit”, and arrived at the federal courthouse wearing jeans and a black leather jacket. “I hated every minute of it,” he said. “I did not want to do it.” Cudi added that he got through his testimony by thinking of Cassie Ventura, who he dated in 2011 when she was taking a break from Combs amid what he testified were “some problems” in that relationship. “I was calm,” he explained. ”I just was there to support her. That’s what kind of gave me peace with it when I sat down in that chair. It [went from], ‘Damn, I don’t want to do this,’ to being like, ‘Oh man, I gotta like hold homegirl down and, you know, look out for her,’” he said. “Cassie is my friend, you know, and I love her, and I want to see her do well,” he added. “When I saw her get married, I was so happy for her that she found … her person. When I saw that she was having kids, I was like, awww, this is so awesome. I’ve always just wanted to see her thrive and do well and be happy, because I know she was living the nightmare.”

During the testimony, Cudi recalled in 2011 when Combs allegedly discovered that Cudi and Ventura were in a relationship. He alleged that Combs had broken into his home. He also touched on the allegation that his car had been “intentionally” set on fire in January 2012, which led to Ventura issue a lawsuit against Combs. 

The trial also touched on Combs seeking bail and President Donald Trump possibly pardoning Diddy.

